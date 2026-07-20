Hammitt appoints first chief digital officer

Los Angeles-based luxury handbag brand Hammitt has tapped Kyle Brucculeri to lead digital strategy, e-commerce platform, customer experience and technology roadmap as its first chief digital officer.

In a statement, Hammitt said the appointment would continue to support the company’s investment in digital innovation and long-term omnichannel growth, as it looks to strengthen the brand's retail, wholesale, and digital channels.

Brucculeri joins Hammitt with more than 15 years of experience leading e-commerce, digital strategy, customer experience, and technology initiatives. He’s held senior executive roles at Negative Inc. and Gorjana, where “he drove significant digital growth and enhanced the brands’ omnichannel experiences”.

Commenting on the appointment, Ryan Meyer, chief executive at Hammitt, said: "We've been focused on building the right foundation, strengthening our team, and establishing infrastructure necessary for long-term growth.

"Adding Kyle to our executive team is an important next step. His experience leading digital transformation for premium consumer brands will help Hammitt unlock opportunities across ecommerce, technology, and customer experience as we continue scaling the business."

Meyer is working alongside chief financial officer Kelvin So to spearhead Hammitt's ambitious growth strategy, with a focus on scaling the business while preserving the brand's premium customer experience, and Brucculeri offers strategic digital experience to the company.

"We're building a company designed not only for today's success, but for the next decade of growth," Meyer added. "Kyle brings aligned strategic vision and digital expertise that will help us continue evolving alongside our customers, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the team."