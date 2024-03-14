Harpar Grace names new global commercial director

Harpar Grace International (HGI), the luxury skincare and wellness distributor, has appointed Nicola Bell as its new global commercial director.

Bell will be responsible for driving HGI’s commercial strategy on a global scale, identifying and capitalising on new business opportunities, fostering strategic partnerships, and enhancing customer relationships to accelerate growth and maximise value for clients.

Before joining HGI, Bell held key leadership roles at the International Institute for Active-Ageing (iiaa), Clinique, Nike, and Adidas, where she successfully led commercial teams, developed strategic initiatives, and delivered outstanding results in revenue generation and market expansion.

Alana Chalmers, chief executive of Harpar Grace International, said in a statement: "We are thrilled to welcome Nicola to our team. Her proven track record of driving commercial success and her deep understanding of the sector will be invaluable assets as we continue to innovate and grow our business globally."

Commenting on her new role, Bell added: "I am honoured to join Harpar Grace International at such an exciting time as the company accelerates its expansion into new markets and sectors. I am eager to collaborate with the talented team to harness our collective strengths and capitalise on emerging opportunities to deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders.”