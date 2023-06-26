Harry Styles' Pleasing appoints first chief executive

Beauty and lifestyle brand Pleasing, founded by singer and actor Harry Styles, has appointed Shaun Kearney as its first-ever chief executive officer.

Kearney, who was most recently serving as chief design and merchandising officer at Goop, will join Pleasing on July 17, with a remit to grow the brand by diversifying its product offering, introducing new categories, and expanding its community of collaborators and consumers.

He will also focus on developing "exciting, strategic and charitable partnerships to continue to expand the brand's universe - staying true to its vision to create experiences that excite the senses, blur boundaries and reflect our world view," added the brand in a statement.

Commenting on the appointment, Styles said: “We are delighted to have Shaun join the Pleasing team. His exceptional vision and extensive experience will be invaluable as we enter the next chapter of Pleasing. We are excited to continue to explore ideas, categories, and characters alongside him.”

Kearney added: "I am thrilled to be joining Pleasing as we set the brand up for future scale and success. We have a unique opportunity to make a positive impact on people's lives and expand our product offering through many different lifestyle verticals and multiple channels of business."

He will work alongside Pleasing's co-creative directors Harry Lambert and Molly Hawkins, as well as its head of marketing, Sophie Kerr-Dineen.

Pleasing launched in November 2021 to create “joyful experiences” with its unisex range of nail polishes, skincare products and branded hoodies.