Harrys London names new design director

British footwear brand Harrys London has named Maud O’Keeffe as its new design director.

O’Keeffe, who has worked at fashion houses such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Patrick Cox, Alexander McQueen, and Mr Porter’s Mr P, will replace Graeme Fidler, who served as consulting creative director.

As design director, O’Keeffe will be responsible for all Harrys London’s footwear and accessories collections.

Commenting on the appointment, Sean Dixon, managing director of Harrys London, said in a statement: “Maud is a real designer’s designer, and she brings status as well as great skill to Harrys.

"With the imminent launch of our new, revolutionary Harley Street-developed footbed, this is an exciting time for the brand. Maud is simply the perfect person to take us forward.”

Harrys London ‘Harvey’ loafer Credits: Harrys London

Her appointment has been timed to coincide with the brand’s ground-breaking technical advances to its footwear, where it has developed a new innovative footbed in collaboration with Harley Street-based Marylebone Health Group (MHG) designed to “benefit the wellbeing of the whole body, from head to toe”.

The lightweight, technical, sports-inspired footbed was developed by Fidler with sports physiotherapy practitioners at the MHG to offer an anatomical approach to foot support.

O’Keeffe, who launched Mr P’s range of footwear and her own critically acclaimed O’Keeffe label, added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Harrys. The marriage of considered design and technology presents a fascinating challenge.”