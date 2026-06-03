Haute Couture Week July 2026: Manish Malhotra and Standing Ground to debut on schedule

The autumn/winter 2026/2027 Haute Couture Week will take place from Monday, July 6 to Thursday, July 9, 2026. It welcomes two new houses: Manish Malhotra and Standing Ground, blending the power of Indian luxury with young London-based design.

Manish Malhotra: Bollywood aesthetic comes to Paris Haute Couture Week

On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at 8pm CET, Indian designer Manish Malhotra will make his first official appearance on the Parisian schedule.

Before launching his own couture house in 2005, Manish Malhotra began as a costume designer for Indian cinema. He became one of Bollywood's influential designers, creating costumes for cult Bollywood films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The house has expanded into several areas: couture; bridal; menswear; ready-to-wear; accessories; beauty and high jewellery. It is rooted in Indian craftsmanship and reinterprets traditions through a contemporary approach to couture.

Standing Ground: From London scene to Parisian haute couture runways

On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 6:30pm CET, Michael Stewart will debut on the Haute Couture schedule of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode with his brand Standing Ground. The Irish designer is not unknown in Paris, however. The label was already on the official womenswear ready-to-wear schedule for the autumn/winter 2025/2026 season.

A graduate of the Royal College of Art, the Irish designer develops an eveningwear wardrobe built around draping, textile sculpture, forms inspired by ancient Greek and Roman statues, and bespoke tailoring. The collections are often produced in small batches and favour a responsible approach to materials and manufacturing.

Discovered by the Fashion East incubator, where he made his debut during London Fashion Week in 2022, he received the LVMH Savoir-Faire prize in 2024.