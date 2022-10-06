Head Sportswear strengthens North American team

Head Sportswear, the global supplier of ski, tennis, and diving equipment and clothing, have added two new hires to its North American team as it continues to invest in the region.

Greg Johnson, who was previously managing the West Coast territory for Bogner of America, has been named regional sales manager. Head Sportswear states that Johnson has an “extensive knowledge on the ski industry,” and will be instrumental in the expansion of the brand.

While Madison Stevens, who has a background in ski racing and was most recently strategic account manager for State Industrial Products, joins Head Sportswear as sales and marketing coordinator for sportswear.

Roman Stepek, vice president global at Head Sportswear, said in a statement: “Madison and Greg bring great experience and enthusiasm to an already impressive team. We’re excited to continue to grow the brand together and incorporate their innovative ideas and spirit.”

The hires are part of Head Sportswear’s investment in the North American marketplace, coinciding with future collaborations and ongoing development of its ski and fashion lines.