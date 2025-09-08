Hedi Slimane invites Celine to turn the page in an Instagram story

On 6 September 2025, Hedi Slimane published an Instagram story addressed to Celine (LVMH), where he was formerly creative director.

“I left Celine in October 2024,” wrote Slimane on Instagram. “I have been convinced since – and I look forward to it – that Celine will brilliantly reinvent, for its advertising campaigns and its corporate image, a distinctive and autonomous photographic grammar and universe, specific to such a promising new chapter.”

“This, in a spirit of creative independence and renewal, free from any survival, borrowing or insistent reference to my photographic style – including my advertising campaigns and films for Celine – goes without saying,” added the designer.

This statement is rare enough to make internet users react, who mostly interpret the message as “it’s time to turn the page”.

Some say that the creative DNA of a brand belongs to the brand and that once the creative director has left, the latter cannot claim it. Except that, in this case, what Slimane did for Celine is very different from what his predecessor Phoebe Philo did.

Firstly, he removed the accent from Celine. Then, he imprinted his unique style on the house, as he has done in his previous jobs: Dior Homme (formerly Monsieur Dior), Saint Laurent (formerly Yves Saint Laurent).

Hedi Slimane or the story of an inspiring aesthetic

His artistic field is marked by black and white campaigns; a fascination for the new and old rock’n’roll and grunge generation, whom he photographs regularly; slim cuts (like an abbreviation of his name); and rather seventies looks.

A style that can still be found at Celine, Michael Rider version, the new creative director: black and white photographs, nonchalant teenagers, maybe less blunt. However, Rider has only been there since October 2024.

During his first show (SS26), he chose continuity, drawing inspiration from both Philo’s heritage and the codes established by Slimane.

“I am eager to discover this photographic renewal at Celine and the new visionary image of a French house to which I remain deeply attached,” added Slimane.

Will Slimane eventually launch his own label to embody his aesthetic? The question arises on social media and among fashion professionals.