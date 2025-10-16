Hermès: Véronique Nichanian to step down as artistic director of menswear after 37 years

After 37 years, Véronique Nichanian is reportedly stepping down from her role as artistic director of menswear at Hermès.

The designer announced her departure in an interview with the French daily newspaper Le Figaro, where she also stated that it would be good for someone else to take over. The French luxury group confirmed the information to trade publication WWD on Tuesday evening. Nichanian will present her final show in January during Paris Fashion Week.

Before taking over the direction of Hermès menswear in 1988, Nichanian worked for the French fashion house Cerruti, where she began her career.