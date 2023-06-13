Hervé Léger names Michelle Ochs as creative director

Luxury brand Hervé Léger has confirmed on its social media that Michelle Ochs, founder of womenswear brand Et Ochs, has been appointed as its new creative director.

Ochs succeeds Christian Juul Nielsen, who held the role since 2018 and will oversee all creative aspects of the French brand’s dresses and sportswear collections. Her first Hervé Léger collection will be for spring/summer 2024 and will be presented during New York Fashion Week in September.

“Hervé Léger is a historic fashion house. I am honoured to lead the team in this next chapter and make my mark on this iconic brand,” said Ochs in a statement.

Ochs attended Parsons School of Design in New York and co-founded the New York brand Cushnie et Ochs with Carly Cushnie in 2008. Ochs departed the contemporary fashion label in 2018 after the brand’s 10th-anniversary show and launched Et Ochs, her own label, in 2021. It has been reported that Et Ochs will continue and that she will move into an advisor role.