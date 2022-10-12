Highsnobiety appoints Sebastian Jean as fashion director

Highsnobiety, the global fashion and lifestyle media brand, has named Sebastian Jean as fashion director, effective immediately.

Jean will work in Highsnobiety’s fashion department and style its in-house collections and retail platforms from the brand’s New York City offices.

He joins the brand from Office Magazine, where he spent over five years as men’s fashion editor. Before that, Jean worked at Calvin Klein and with stylists Melanie Ward and Simon Rasmussen, and provided styling direction for brands such as Nike, Ssense and Burberry. He is also the co-founder of The Black Utopia, a publication that centres Black creatives in the cultural spaces of fashion, art, and music.

Commenting on his appointment, Jean said in a statement: “Highsnobiety has always been rooted in community and cutting-edge taste; I look forward to joining the team as fashion director and bringing my perspective to the next iteration of the platform and brand.”

Jean’s appointment follows the announcement of Willa Bennett as editor-in-chief earlier this year.