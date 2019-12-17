Himanshu Kapania joins Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

Himanshu Kapania is the new vice-chairman of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL). Kapania is an IIM Bangalore and BIT alumini. He was earlier the managing director of Vodafone Idea. His experience across sectors is expected to help Aditya Birla further scale up in India. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is one of India's largest fashion companies with a network of 2,875 stores, 22,000 multi-brand outlets and 5,400 points of sales in department stores. ABFRL has set up an internal online platform to collate data, analyse and frame long-term business strategy. The recently-launched Liva brand by Grasim, as well as the registration of over 400 spinners, weavers and processors under the Liva Accredited Partner Forum to process viscose staple fiber as an alternative to cotton, will ensure sustainability of the business along the entire value chain.

By 2030, the group expects more demanding laws and regulations, which will shrink business operating space, and will require manufacturers to completely transform their value chains to remain sustainable. Aditya Birla is confident of continuing its market-leading performance on the back of a wide distribution network, high quality talent and credible leadership team. ABFRL has acquired a 51 per cent stake in Shantanu and Nikhil.