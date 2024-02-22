Hot Topic names first-ever chief style officer for Social Collision

Hot Topic, the retail destination for music, entertainment, and pop culture merchandise, has named actress Xochitl Gomez as its first-ever chief style officer for its in-house brand, Social Collision.

Gomez, who starred as the face and stylist of Hot Topic's 2023 Back-To-School campaign, has been brought on to bring her “unique style and Gen-Z flair to the Social Collision brand, influenced by punk music and fashion.

As chief style officer, Gomez will collaborate closely with the Hot Topic product development, design and marketing teams to design and market Social Collision fashion drops throughout the year, “infusing the collections with her unique perspective and ensuring they resonate with today's expressive, eclectic youth”.

Her debut collections will drop this spring and will feature “bold fashion silhouettes characterised by vibrant red pops, iconic star prints, edgy plaid and stripes, and statement-making chains and hardware,” explained the brand in the press release.

Commenting on her new role, Gomez, said: "I'm absolutely honoured. Fashion has always been close to my heart, and I can't wait to share that love through collections that inspire confidence and allow personal style to really shine."

Steve Vranes, chief executive of Hot Topic, Inc., added: "We are incredibly thrilled to welcome Xochitl to the Social Collision team. She is an inspiration to so many, and her exceptional talent, creativity, and ability to connect with diverse audiences make her the perfect fit for this role.

We look forward to seeing how she will help shape the future of the brand with her dynamic and fresh perspective." Founded in 1989, Hot Topic has more than 640 store locations across the US and Canada and an online shop at hottopic.com.