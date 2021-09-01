Hotter names new head of product

Comfort footwear brand Hotter has bolstered its executive team with the appointment of a new head of product and chief financial officer.

Antonia Jones has been named as Hotter’s head of product, while Dan Lampard has been appointed as the brand’s chief financial officer, as the footwear brand pushes forward with its post-pandemic growth plans.

Jones has held several roles in the footwear industry, most recently as footwear development manager at footwear brand Redfoot Shoes, where she created a strategic product roadmap and detailed product strategy for brand creation and repositioning, underpinned with growth targets. She also served as category director for core footwear at Adidas.

Lampard joins from Dutch performance nutrition brand Glanbia Performance Nutrition where he was chief financial officer. Prior to this he was UK finance director at electrical retailer AO.com, and also held senior finance and commercial roles at Manchester Airports Group.

The duo join Hotter at a time when the business is securing further growth post-pandemic after successfully accelerating its transformation to become a digital-first retailer in the last two years. Last month it also announced that it would be expanding its offering beyond footwear to include apparel and wellness brands.

Hotter has so far reported a 25 percent rise in sales from both online and physical retail this year compared to last year. The brand, which has more than 4 million customers worldwide, has invested more than 1.5 million pounds in technology, including in its app, website and in-store Footprint technology, during the last 18 months.

Ian Watson, chief executive officer at Hotter, said in a statement: “It’s an incredibly exciting and important time to join Hotter; we’re delighted to welcome both Dan and Antonia to the team. Both bring huge amounts of credibility and knowledge from their extensive backgrounds in the retail and direct-to-consumer space, and will both help us to drive forward with our continued focus on digital-first growth.

“We’ve seen really promising results so far this year, with e-commerce sales alone increasing by 26 percent and +32 percent in our lead UK market. There’s lots of great opportunities out there for further market penetration and growth; which we’re confident Dan and Antonia will be able to help us to build on in the coming months and years.”

In August, Hotter become part of the Unbound Group, which will float on AIM in Q4 2021.