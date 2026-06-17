Hush appoints former Reiss executive as chief customer officer

Women’s fashion and lifestyle brand Hush has named Sally-Anne Newson to lead its brand, creative and digital functions as chief customer officer.

Newson joins Hush from British fashion brand Reiss, where she served as chief customer officer for six years. She brings more than two decades of e-commerce and fashion retail leadership experience, spanning both start-up and large-scale brands, and has held roles at The Very Group and Asos Australia.

In her new role at Hush, Newson will be responsible for unifying the creative and digital strategies across physical and digital touchpoints.

Sally-Anne Newson, chief customer officer at Hush Credits: Hush

Commenting on the appointment, Sarah Miles, chief executive at Hush, said in a statement: "I'm delighted to welcome Sally-Anne to Hush as our chief customer officer. She brings a wealth of experience growing fashion and retail brands, which will be so beneficial to Hush in the next stage of our journey, as we build on the foundations set in recent years and grow the brand in the UK and internationally."

Newson added: "Hush is a brand I have long admired for its authentic voice, unique style and strong connection to its audience. Coming from a British-Australian heritage myself, I feel a personal alignment with the very DNA of Hush. The brand was born out of founder Mandy Watkins’ own transition from the laid-back Aussie lifestyle to the creative energy of London and its fashion scene.

“I’m incredibly excited to build upon that beautiful intersection of relaxed style, modern design and wearability to drive the next chapter of the Hush story."