Hush names new chief creative officer

Women’s fashion and lifestyle brand Hush has appointed Melissa Dick as its new chief creative officer.

Dick joins Hush from the global lifestyle brand Coach, where she was vice president global head of creative strategy and studio, and will assume the creative leadership role from Mandy Watkins, founder of Hush.

In a statement, Hush said that Watkins will work alongside Dick as “she settles into the business,” after which she will support her and the broader business in her new role as brand ambassador.

Commenting on her new role, Dick said: “I’m excited to join Hush as chief creative officer. It’s a brand that has become much loved for bringing fashion and functionality together with a laid-back attitude that is extremely compelling for women today.

“I am sincerely grateful to Mandy, under whose unique creative leadership hush has thrived, for trusting me with the future creative direction as we imagine the next chapter of hush’s story and set the direction for a bold and exciting future.”

Dick’s appointment follows the news of Hush’s appointment of Feelunique executive Sarah Miles as chief executive in December 2022.

Miles added: “I’m so pleased to welcome Melissa to Hush. Her decades of experience in building brand equity by leveraging content, culture and storytelling for well-known consumer brands will be of huge benefit to Hush as it builds on the success delivered to date under Mandy’s creative leadership.”