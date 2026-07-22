Hyères Festival 2026: three women to chair fashion, photography and accessories juries

The 41st edition of the Hyères International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Accessories has chosen three women to preside over its competitions. Chemena Kamali, Cecilie Bahnsen and Camille Vivier will chair the Fashion, Fashion Accessories and Photography juries respectively. The festival will take place from October 15 to 18, 2026.

Fashion jury president: Chemena Kamali, creative director of Chloé

Chemena Kamali Credits: Villa Noailles

The ten finalists are:

Brais Albor Rodriguez (Spain)

Sofia Castellon (Mexico/US)

Yui Chen (China)

Loïs Cousin (France)

Rachel Luurssen (Netherlands)

Jennifer Milleder (Austria)

Farnia Salim (Iran) -Dieter Vlasich Obermann (Mexico/Germany)

Matil Vanlint (Belgium)

Xiao Xu (China)

Accessories jury president: Cecilie Bahnsen, founder of her eponymous brand

Cecilie Bahnsen Credits: Villa Noailles

The ten finalists are:

Matteo Artuso (Italy)

Daniel Cheruzel (France)

Manon Fontaine (France)

Matthieu Gautier (France)

Jade Gautiez (France)

Yoo Hwajung (South Korea)

Juliette Pasquier (France)

Alizée Quitman (France)

Paweł Robuta (Poland)

Sassa Ann van Wyk (Austria)

Photography jury president: Camille Vivier, photographer

Camille Vivier Credits: Villa Noailles

The ten finalists are:

Honglin Cai (China)

Xueling Chen (China)

Yun Ki Ng (Hong Kong)

Zacharie Lewertoff (Switzerland)

Motoki Nakatani (Japan)

Julien Rahmani (France)

Sidonie Ronfard (France)

Valeria Sarto (Italy/US)

Giulia Frigieri (Italy)

Lorane Hochstatter (Switzerland)

This announcement comes a few days after the presentation of Villa Noailles' new governance. This was marked by the arrival of Valérie Duport as president, following the appointment of Hugo Lucchino as general director.