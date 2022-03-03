IBrands Global names new chief financial officer

International supply chain platform IBrands Global has appointed fashion veteran Carmine Pappagallo as its new chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Pappagallo is a strategic financial executive with nearly three decades of experience in the fashion industry, previously working for leading brands including Valentino, Fila, Proenza Schouler, Derek Lam, and Elie Tahari. Under his direction as chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Valentino, the luxury label’s revenue increased from roughly 50 to 300 million US dollars.

As chief financial officer, Pappagallo will be responsible for executing the financial strategy for IBrands Global supply chain platform and implementing supportive processes to assist IBrands’ brands achieve smooth operations, drive value, and increase profitability.

Pappagallo will also join the executive team at IBrands alongside chairman Marc Garson, chief executive Remy Garson, chief operating officer Cole Garson, chief growth officer Darryn Garson, and president of sales Isaac Rosner.

His appointment signals a new period of growth for IBrands, as the family-owned and operated global supply chain platform and brand collective spanning fashion, wellness, medical and food industries is currently undergoing rapid expansion. The company recently acquired casual apparel brand Pam & Gela, as well as InCharged, an immersive tech pioneer and charging station, and Vendx, the interactive, touchscreen vending machine provider.

Commenting on the appointment, Garson, said in a statement: “We are proud to have Carmine join our team. Hiring the former COO and CFO of Valentino to be our CFO is a pinch yourself moment. We believe Carmine will be a major factor in not only the growth of our fashion vertical with brands like Pam & Gela, EBY, bebe and Alloy Apparel, but our entire platform including our health & wellness and food service verticals.”