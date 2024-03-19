Ida Petersson joins Filippa K board

Swedish fashion house Filippa K has appointed former buying director at luxury retailer Browns and creative agency founder Ida Petersson to its board of directors.

Petersson has been the driving force behind respected luxury retailers including Harvey Nichols, Net-A-Porter, and most recently as buying director at Browns, where she exited in December 2023, before joining forces with Ramya Giangola to launch Good Eggs, a global full-service brand strategy and creative agency.

Anders Ullstrand, chairman of the board for Filippa K, said in a statement: “We are delighted to welcome Ida Petersson to our Board of Directors. With her extensive background in international luxury fashion, she brings a wealth of expertise in product curation and brand strategy that supports Filippa K’s continued journey.

“Her insights will be instrumental in furthering the brand’s mission to emerge as a globally-loved affordable luxury brand.”

This announcement follows the recent appointment of Anna Teurnell as creative lead for Filippa K in February to develop the brand’s “next generation of iconic products”.