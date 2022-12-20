IFF names new fine fragrance president

Flavours and fragrance company IFF has named Sabrya Meflah president of its fine fragrance business unit, effective immediately.

Meflah, who is currently vice president and regional general manager, of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), succeeds Dionisio Ferenc and will be responsible for overseeing the strategy and growth of IFF’s fine fragrance business unit.

Commenting on the appointment, Frank Clyburn, chief executive at IFF, said in a statement: “With Sabrya spearheading the future of our fine fragrance business unit, I’m excited about the new ground we’ll break from a growth, innovation and differentiation standpoint.”

Meflah joined IFF in 1995 as a marketing intern and has held roles of increasing responsibility at the company, including serving as vice president, regional general manager for the extended EMEA region for the past eight years, a period where revenue grew significantly faster than the market.

In 2019, she established the Atelier du Parfumeur, Grasse, addressing the specific demands of the premium market, the fastest-growing fine fragrance segment to give IFF a unique location for haute-perfumery creation and production. She has also overseen the expansion of the IFF Middle-East and Africa team, growing the company’s market share to a leadership position.

Christophe de Villeplée, president of scent at IFF, added: “I’m delighted with Sabrya’s appointment to this global leadership role. Her strategic vision was essential in developing IFF’s leadership position in fine fragrance. Her experience, expertise, reputation, passion and leadership skills will be instrumental supporting fine fragrance growth, focusing on innovation, regional expansion and new segment opportunities.”