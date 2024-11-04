India’s leading designer Rohit Bal remembered

As the fashion world mourns the death of iconic Indian designer Rohit Bal, FashionUnited has collected comments from across the world, as the designer enchanted Hollywood and Bollywood alike, counting celebrities like Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan among his customers and fans.

From Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Panday to designer Manish Malhotra, many admirers took to social media to pay their respects to Rohit Bal, affectionately known as “Gudda”.

Actor Ananya Panday, who was the showstopper at Bal’s last show “Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe” at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 paid her heartfelt condolences and shared a picture of herself with Bal at the show.

Actress Sonam Kapoor commented, “I've been blessed to have known you and worn you and walked for you multiple times. I hope you are at peace.” Fellow fashion designer and contemporary Manish Malhotra called Bal’s death “sad and shocking”.

Rohit Bal and Karishma Kapoor at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer Resort 2016 Credits: Lakme Fashion Week

“We mourn the passing of legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India, known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities. Rohit Bal’s work redefined Indian fashion and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world,” said The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in a statement.

What was Rohit Bal’s appeal for western audiences?

Bal was influenced by his Kashmiri roots, using Kashmiri embroidery in many of his creations, along with traditional Indian craftsmanship and designs. The Mughal era also had an influence on his work and expressed itself in the jewellery he designed and more traditional outfits, often using rich fabrics like velvet and brocade.

Yet, Bal was a designer who blended his rich Indian heritage effortlessly with more contemporary elements and designs, which made him popular with western audiences as well.

Friend and New Indian Express journalist Sunil Mehra calls him “an original (one of the very few) in a world of make-believe rip-off artists”. Even during the last decade, when Bal was struggling with cardiac-related health problems, he was better than the rest. “The fact remained that Bal on a bad day was better than many on their best days,” states Mehra.

Bal’s creations were elegant and classy - pieces that could have come out of a period piece or a fairy tale, yet always with a modern touch. Cuts were simple yet stylish and very much wearable, adding to his popularity with many celebrities.

In this video, Bal talks to fashion e-tailer Myntra about the influence of Delhi’s rich history on fashion.

“Rohit was one of the most creative people I ever knew, with an incredible attention to detail in everything he did — from modern music selections to every aspect of his work. It’s a tremendous loss. Despite health challenges, he still put on a show after five years,” commented Sunil Sethi, president of the Fashion Design Council of India, according to the New Indian Express.

As for Bal’s label and brand, his timeless pieces should be very much in demand even now, hoping that their creator had the foresight to protect his vision for the future.

About Rohit Bal Bal was born in 1961 in Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley of northern India but his family later moved to New Delhi. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history from St. Stephens College of the University of Delhi and later studied fashion at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), where he also taught as guest faculty. Bal was born in 1961 in Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley of northern India but his family later moved to New Delhi. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history from St. Stephens College of the University of Delhi and later studied fashion at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), where he also taught as guest faculty. Together with his brother Rajiv, Bal started his career at age 25 at the family’s clothing business Orchid Overseas in New Delhi in 1986. Four years later, he presented his first independent collection. Together with his brother Rajiv, Bal started his career at age 25 at the family’s clothing business Orchid Overseas in New Delhi in 1986. Four years later, he presented his first independent collection. Accolades followed - he won the “Designer of the Year” at the Kingfisher Fashion Achievement Awards in 2001 and again at the Indian Fashion Awards in 2006. In 2012, he was the Lakme Grand Finale Designer and also at Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week two years later. In 2013, Bal started a collaboration with ethnic Indian wear brand Biba called Biba by Rohit Bal, which was sold in select Biba stores. The year prior, he started designing costumes for the Indian version of the popular game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” (“Kaun Banega Crorepati”). Bal opened flagship stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chennai and ventured into designing jewellery. He was a brand ambassador for Swiss luxury watchmaker Omega. In 2020, he was recognised as “Iconic Fashion Designer of the country”.

Watch Rohit Bal’s complete fashion show, meant to be his comeback, at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 on 14th October: