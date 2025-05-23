Is head of communications Tanja Ruhnke already leaving Valentino again?

Tanja Ruhnke and Italian fashion house Valentino are reportedly parting ways after only a short time.

WWD reported, citing sources, that Ruhnke had surprisingly left Valentino for personal reasons. She only joined the fashion house at the beginning of April as chief communication officer and has since been responsible for the global communications strategy.

In Valentino's announcement at the beginning of April, it was said that she had extensive experience in the conception and implementation of strategic and creative marketing and communication plans, as well as in the production of impactful content.

This experience was gained at various brands such as Helmut Lang, where she was active as director of global communication; as vice president of branding and communication at Alexander Wang; and in her first term at Valentino, where she worked as vice president of communication and marketing for North America from January 2019 to March 2020. Most recently, she worked as head of marketing at Maison Margiela.

It is currently unclear who will take over responsibility for the communications division.

FashionUnited has contacted Valentino for further information.