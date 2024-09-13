J.Lindeberg appoints chief product officer

Swedish fashion and golfwear brand J Lindeberg has appointed Sofia Bothelius as its new chief product officer, on a consultancy basis, effective immediately, to drive product development and strategic sourcing.

The newly created leadership role aims to elevate the brand’s product offerings and streamline product development processes to drive clarity and efficiency across product development, pattern, procurement and strategic sourcing, “ensuring the successful execution of the brand’s new collection setup”.

Bothelius has more than 20 years of experience in C-suite roles, having held roles at Gant, Boomerang, and Åhléns, and is the founder of her own consultancy agency.

Commenting on the new role, Hans-Christian Meyer, chief executive at J.Lindeberg, said in a statement: “We’re super excited to have Sofia join our team in this newly created and crucial role. Her broad expertise and strategic leadership will be instrumental in optimising our product development processes and ensuring that we continue to deliver exceptional quality and innovation to our customers. I’m confident that Sofia’s impact will be felt across the entire organisation.”

Bothelius added: “I’m beyond excited to join the J.Lindeberg world and the next chapter in their growth journey. The brand is a true match with my passion for both sports and fashion.

“Strong Brand DNA and growth journey manifested through a constant drive for progress and innovation. Together with the team, I have my mind set to develop world-class lifestyle products in terms of performance, innovation, quality and sustainability.”

Earlier this month, J.Lindeberg appointed former Levi's, Under Armour and Toms executive Alexander Diedrich as its head of e-commerce to accelerate the brand’s digital growth and enhance its e-commerce strategy.