Jacob Cohën appoints Matthew Adams Dolan to head up womenswear

Italian luxury denim brand Jacob Cohën has appointed American designer Matthew Adams Dolan to helm its womenswear, starting with the spring/summer 2024 collection.

Adams Dolan will work on the brand’s main collection and the Jacob Cohën Couture line under the creative direction of Jennifer Tommasi Bardelle.

The appointment follows a collaboration between the American designer and the brand that started last July when Adams Dolan created Jacob Cohën’s first women’s capsule collection.

Tommasi Bardelle, artistic director of the brand, said in a statement: “Matthew Adams Dolan’s style and creativity are perfect for narrating Jacob Cohën’s evolution in the world of fashion. Matthew was able to make the stylistic codes that define the brand his own, without altering its DNA.”

Adams Dolan added: “Since the beginning of my collaboration with Jacob Cohën, I have been able to freely express my creativity. I am delighted to be able to work on all facets of the Jacob Cohën women’s collections, certain that I will continue to infuse the brand with my know-how and stylistic flair, in full respect of its codes.”