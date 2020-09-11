Jason Hargreaves steps down as CEO of Matalan

Jason Hargreaves, CEO for fashion and homeware retailer, Matalan, has announced he is stepping down from his role in the company.

Jason Hargreaves, CEO of Matalan, said in a statement: “After seven years at the helm now is the right time for me to step down as the CEO into my new role. Providing our customers with the best value product on fashion and home is our heartland and re-establishing this under my leadership has been a huge achievement.

“I am immensely proud of the culture I have created, one where every member of the team has a voice, is valued equally and works tirelessly to deliver for the Matalan customer. I would like to thank all the Matalan family for all their dedication throughout this time.”

Hargreaves will remain in the company providing strategic council to the board. However, Steve Johnson will lead the board alongside the team and James Brown who has recently been appointed as CCO.

Johnson, executive chairperson, commented: “We would like to sincerely thank Jason for his leadership during his time as our CEO. Since joining, I have been impressed by the culture that Jason has created, and we are delighted that he will continue to provide strategic counsel to us."