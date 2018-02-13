Jason Wu to present final collection as Artistic Director for Boss womenswear

London - Jason Wu and Hugo Boss are set to part ways after five years, as the US designer is set to step down from his role as artistic director for Boss woman following the German fashion label's Gallery Collection presentation this evening during New York Fashion Week.

Wu first joined the team at Hugo Boss back in June 2013 and since then his signature style has 'significantly' shaped Boss's womenswear direction. However, after running his own fashion company for ten years, the designer is ready to turn his full attention to developing his own label.

Jason Wu to exit his role as Artistic Director for Boss womenswear after 5-year tenure

"The five years at Hugo Boss have been a very exciting time for me," said Wu in a statement. "I am especially grateful to the entire Boss Womenswear team – for their passion, their dedication and not least for the amazing fashion shows and events that we realized together. Now the time has come for me to concentrate fully on my own label."

The debut Gallery Collection was shown during Berlin Fashion Week last summer, to great success. Since then the German fashion house has been working on redefining its women's and men's collections to appeal to a younger generation. During the presentation of Wu's final collection for Boss womenswear, Hugo Boss aims to highlight a number of keys looks. Wu is said to have been inspired by the purest work of minimalist Robert Morris for the collection, which is reflected in the shape of the bold tailoring.

"I would like to thank Jason for his incredible creative input and inspiration," said CBO Ingo Wilts. "I feel certain that he will approach all his future projects with the same compelling passion and zest that he brought to Hugo Boss – and for which we are highly indebted to him." The German fashion house has yet to appoint a successor to Wu.

Photo: Jason Wu AW17/Catwalkpictures