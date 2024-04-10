Jessica Alba to step down from leadership role at The Honest Company

Actress Jessica Alba has announced that she is stepping down from her role as chief creative officer of The Honest Company, the clean beauty and lifestyle brand that she co-founded in 2012.

In a statement, Alba said: “When I created The Honest Company, I set out to change the consumer product industry and I can proudly say, we did just that. Honest has been a true labour of love for me - one that showed me what’s possible when you infuse purpose into business.

“While there never would have been an easy time to make this decision, I know we have a leadership team in place to advance my founding vision and protect Honest’s reputation as an industry changemaker. As I transition, I look forward to contributing to the company’s success in my role on the board of directors as I redirect my focus on new projects and passions.”

By stepping away from Honest, Alba added that she will be able to shift her creative energy to “new endeavours,” while also providing support and leadership as a member of Honest’s board of directors.

Carla Vernón, chief executive officer at The Honest Company, added: “As we reimagined the future of the business, we benefited greatly by having insights from our founder Jessica Alba. A true visionary, Jessica founded Honest with a desire to bring a higher standard for clean ingredients and sustainable design to baby and personal care products.

“I offer our deep appreciation on behalf of the management team, our board of directors and generations of Honest employees for Jessica’s leadership through the years. I am pleased Jessica will remain an advisor in her role as a member of our board of directors. And, as she shifts her focus to exciting new ventures, we will be cheering her on.”