Joe Browns names Michael Truluck as chairman

Leeds-based fashion and home retailer Joe Browns has named Michael Truluck as chairman, with immediate effect.

The appointment marks Truluck’s first chair position after recently leaving his role as chief executive of La Redoute International to spend more time with his family in Yorkshire and to build a non-exec portfolio.

Commenting on the appointment, Simon Brown, founder of Joe Browns, said in a statement: “When I learned Michael was looking for a non-exec role, I was keen to meet with him and discuss the vision for Joe Browns future, and establish if he shared a similar excitement for our opportunities.

“It’s safe to say he could see the wealth of potential in our unique offering and I’m excited to have him along for the journey.”

Truluck joins Joe Browns in its 25th anniversary year, where the retailer announced plans to open ten new stores by December 2024 and completed a 2-million-pound warehouse extension to support growth ambitions and increase pick face capacity. It also opened a new franchise-operated store in Bowness in June and went on TV for the first time with autumn/winter and Christmas TV advertising.

On joining the retailer, Truluck added: “I join at probably the most exciting time in the brand's 25-year history. With a unique and confident approach to remarkable products across womenswear, menswear and home it means Joe Browns really stands out in the market - something that has been evident by the growth delivered by Simon, Peter and the team.”

“With a great leadership team in place, I look forward to supporting them by ensuring that Joe Browns is seen and loved by more customers than ever before. Be it through stores, an even stronger online experience or third-party partnerships – and from what I have seen already it’s all to play for from a really firm foundation.”