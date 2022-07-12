Joe Browns names Peter Alecock as CEO

Fashion and homeware retailer Joe Browns has appointed former JD sports chief operating officer Peter Alecock as its new chief executive officer.

Alecock, who worked for JD Sports for 16 years, starts immediately at Joe Browns and is tasked with expanding the business via its own direct channels and its strategic partners, in both the UK and overseas.

His appointment will allow founder and managing director Simon Brown to become “more heavily involved with the product and brand,” which the company states “are his passions”.

The move is also geared to support the company’s growth ambition of reaching 100 million pounds in annual sales by 2026, announced last year.

Joe Browns also announced that it was nearly halfway towards this target with turnover to June 30 at 47.5 million pounds. This was aided by strong sales up to and through the Christmas period and a “well-received” spring/summer 2022 collection.

The strong sales have been delivered through a combination of orders via its website joebrowns.co.uk, catalogues, marketplaces, royalty agreements and wholesale as well as retail units in Meadowhall and York.

Commenting on his new role, Alecock, said in a statement: “Joe Browns is an amazing business, with a remarkable founder in Simon, whose passion and enthusiasm percolates throughout the whole of the business.

“The brand is currently delivering fantastic growth but there is an exciting opportunity to build its customer base even further. I look forward to working with the talented team at Joe Browns and helping take them on that journey.”

The Joe Browns board now comprises Simon Brown, founder; Darren Abbott, finance director; Alison Rycroft, merchandise director; Tracey Hepton, marketing director; Jane Reik, buying and design director; and Peter Alecock, chief executive officer.

Brown added: “I am delighted to welcome Peter on board at Joe Browns at what is probably the most exciting time for the company in 24 years. He brings with him an enviable breadth of experience, that compliments what I think is the strongest leadership team we have ever had.

“Honestly, I think the opportunity to grow Joe Browns both at home and overseas is huge and we are ruling nothing out when it comes to achieving this.”