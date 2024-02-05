Joe's Jeans names Dani Michelle as creative director

Premium denim lifestyle brand Joe's Jeans has named celebrity stylist Dani Michelle as creative director.

Michelle, known for styling the likes of Hailey Beiber, Kendall Jenner, Behati Prinsloo, and Maren Morris, will oversee all aspects of creative direction for Joe’s Jeans, including social content, website design and photography. She will also work closely with the design team on directional seasonal trends and create capsule collections for the brand.

Suzy Biszantz, president of men's and women's at Centric Brands Group, which owns Joe’s Jeans, said in a statement: "Dani is incredibly influential in the styling world, with clients that are some of the most visible and aspirational female celebrities in the industry. She has a natural passion for denim and we know she will bring a uniquely creative perspective and influence to Joe's."

Commenting on her new role, Michelle added: "Joe's is such a nostalgic brand for me. I remember when Joe's first hit the market, and it's an honour to now be working with them in a creative capacity. I am a denim girl through and through.

“Denim is a staple, a classic, a forever, and I'm so excited for where the brand can go and what lies ahead!"

In addition, Joe’s Jeans has also appointed Leore Arik, formerly of A.L.C. Ltd, as executive vice president/general manager. Arik will be based in the Los Angeles headquarters and will report directly to Biszantz.

Biszantz added: "Leore has an impressive knowledge of brand and product development along with a wealth of strong relationships across the industry. I am thrilled to partner with her as we continue to grow the Joe's brand."