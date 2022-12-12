Johan Lindeberg changes name to Jay3lle

Swedish designer and photographer Johan Lindeberg, known for his work at Diesel and founding fashion and lifestyle brands J.Lindeberg and Blk Dnm, will now be known professionally as Jay3lle.

In a statement, Jay3lle said that he was reclaiming his name to allow him to use it in his work, as it provides him with creative freedom.

“It has been complicated to use my personal name in my creative work when my name is on a brand I’m no longer involved with,” he said. “I have found a new freedom in Jay3lle: a new name and the beginning of a new chapter of my career.”

Jay3lle, pronounced “jay-elle,” will allow the designer to create "his own direct expression in physical and digital elements," as well as through collaborations and as a creative consultant.

“As Jay3lle, I can express myself in my own work, as well as a creative design studio and a progressive platform, where we can continue to create innovative energy and inspire people," he added.

As Johan Lindeberg, he led the team that created the iconic Diesel successful living campaign and launched the brand in the US. He left Diesel to form his own namesake brand J. Lindeberg, which combined fashion and sport, bringing designer sensibilities to golf wear. After exiting the brand in 2007 following creative differences with the board of directors, Lindeberg worked as a stylist for Justin Timberlake and supported the singer in creating the William Rast brand, as well as launching his own premium denim brand Blk Dnm.

He then exited Blk Denim to focus on photography and returned as a creative consultant for J. Lindeberg from 2016-2017 to help reposition the brand, before returning to Stockholm to reposition Blk Dnm in 2019. Since then, he has worked as a consultant for Pernod Ricard to support its Martell, Glenlivet and Avion tequila brands. He has also been creative director during the launch of Absolut Elyx.