John Galliano exits Maison Margiela

Luxury fashion house Maison Margiela has confirmed the exit of its renowned creative director John Galliano, marking the end of a significant creative chapter for the avant-garde brand.

Sources close to the company suggest the departure was amicable, with founder and OTB Group CEO Renzo Rosso reportedly on good terms with Galliano. The designer's decade tenure at the helm of the brand's creative direction has been characterized by critically acclaimed collections that reimagined the house's deconstructivist aesthetic.

While the immediate reasons for Galliano's departure remain undisclosed, industry insiders speculate this could signal a strategic repositioning for the brand. Maison Margiela has not yet announced a successor to Galliano's creative role.

Galliano, previously celebrated for his transformative work at Dior and his namesake label, brought his signature dramatic flair to Maison Margiela, consistently pushing the boundaries of conceptual fashion design.

“As we are parting ways with this beautiful house, my heart overflows with joyous gratitude, and my soul smiles so I want to take this time to express it. I continue to atone, and I will never stop dreaming,” Galliano told WWD.

“In inviting me to assume the position of artistic director in the house that Martin built, he gave me the greatest, most precious gift: The opportunity to once again find my creative voice when I had become voiceless,” Galliano said.

“I am proud to have created and built a relationship with John that goes beyond work and is based on respect, appreciation, and a profound friendship,” Renzo Rosso told WWD. “Together we have done something incredible that will be forever engraved in the history of fashion.”

The fashion world will be watching closely to see who will be tapped to lead the brand's creative direction in this pivotal moment, and also where Mr Galliano may be heading next.