John Lewis hires chief transformation and technology officer

The John Lewis Partnership have appointed Zak Mian as its first chief transformation and technology officer.

The appointment marks the retail group’s first executive-level appointment focused solely on transformation and technology as it looks to strengthen its transformation capability and deliver its five-year ‘Partnership Plan’.

Mian joins the John Lewis Partnership, which comprises John Lewis and Waitrose, on November 7, and will be responsible for all the group’s technology, change and transformation activity and the teams who support it.

In a short statement, the retail group said that Mian has more than thirty years of experience leading business transformation and technology teams. He was most recently the group transformation director at Lloyds Banking Group, where he led the digital transformation of the bank.

Sharon White, partner and chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said: “I’m delighted that Zak is joining the Partnership. He brings a wealth of experience and an impressive background in business transformation and has a strong sense of purpose, which make him a great fit for the Partnership.”

Commenting on his new role, Mian added: “I’ve admired the Partnership and its purpose for a long time, so I’m delighted to be joining. I’m really looking forward to helping shape an environment in which Partners can do their best work, enable the transformation of our business through technology and deliver great experiences for our customers.”