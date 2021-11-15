Johnstons of Elgin chief executive steps down

Simon Cotton, chief executive of luxury Scottish cashmere manufacturer Johnstons of Elgin, has announced that he has stepped down from the role.

In a statement on LinkedIn, Cotton said: “After eight wonderful years leading the incredible team at Johnstons of Elgin, today was my final day. Working with such an amazing bunch of people, on such varied and beautiful product, has been a true privilege.

“As I plan the next stages in my personal journey, I am tremendously proud of all we achieved together. I will always look back on these years extremely fondly and, as the company builds on its success to even greater things, I will look on with great satisfaction.”

Replacing Cotton as chief executive will be Johnstons of Elgin’s group finance director, Chris Gaffney.

Cotton added: “The company is now in the very capable hands of Chris Gaffney who has worked with me very closely over the last eight years. My very best wishes to Chris and all the incredible ‘bees’ as you continue your journey.”