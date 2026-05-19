Jonathan Andic arrested for the homicide of Mango's founder

The investigation into the death of Isak Andic, the founder of Spanish fashion multinational Mango, has entered a new phase. Catalan regional police, the Mossos d'Esquadra, arrested the founder's son, Jonathan Andic, on Tuesday.

The younger Andic, who serves as the current vice chairman of the board of directors at the Barcelona-based fashion company, is formally charged with homicide. The arrest has been confirmed by the Mossos d'Esquadra to agencies such as AFP.

Board executive faces homicide charge in Martorell court

The elder Andic died at the age of 71 on December 14, 2024, while hiking near the Montserrat mountain outside Barcelona. He was accompanied only by his eldest son, Jonathan Andic, at the time of the incident.

While the death of the businessman was initially accepted as accidental, subsequent reports suggested that investigators maintained a specific interest in the circumstances, questioning the initial findings. Following the arrest on Tuesday, media outlets like La Vanguardia and Expansión reported that Jonathan Andic was transferred to the Court of Instruction number five in Martorell.

The executive will give his statement before the presiding judge regarding the charge of homicide. This development follows a period of conflicting reports, which included an alleged indictment in October and a summons to testify in February.