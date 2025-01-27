Junichi Abe steps down as chief designer of Kolor
Junichi Abe is stepping down as chief designer of Japanese fashion brand Kolor after 21 years. He made the announcement during the presentation of the AW25 collection at Paris Fashion Week, reports WWD. Although Abe is stepping down from his role, he will continue to support Kolor as an advisor. The brand will announce a new chief designer soon.
Abe founded Kolor in 2004 and made it a global success. The brand became known for a unique combination of sporty styles, architectural designs and sharp tailoring.
With experience at top brands such as Yohji Yamamoto, Comme des Garçons and Junya Watanabe, and a degree from Bunka Fashion College, Abe brought a wealth of expertise to Kolor. It is not yet clear why he is stepping down as Kolor's head designer. His departure marks a new chapter for the brand, which will now continue under the leadership of a new designer.
This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL. It was translated to English using AI and edited by Rachel Douglass.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com