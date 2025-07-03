K-Way appoints head of international business

Outerwear brand K-Way has appointed Marco D'Avanzo as head of international business. D'Avanzo announced this news via his own LinkedIn profile. He began his new role with the originally French brand on July 1.

Italy-based D'Avanzo is no stranger to fashion retail. From October 2016 to April 2025, he was general manager at the Canadian brand Moose Knuckles. There, he was responsible for the brand's international expansion, and oversaw the launch of new stores, including on P.C. Hooftstraat in Amsterdam. Before his time at Moose Knuckles, he was sales director at Woolrich for four years. Prior to that, he held the role of sales manager at Guess Europe and Versace for many years.

D'Avanzo comes on board at a time when K-Way is expanding rapidly. In March, Alessandro Boglione, vice president of the Italian parent company BasicNet, told FashionUnited about opening several stores in the Benelux through a partnership with Fashion Club 70. A month later, the second store opened in Antwerp. Worldwide, K-Way has more than 119 of its own stores.