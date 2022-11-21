Kamik appoints Steeve Côté as COO

Canadian footwear and apparel eco-manufacturer Kamik have appointed Steeve Côté as chief operating officer to bolster the company’s leadership.

In a statement, Kamik said that Côté will be responsible for all its global operations, including supply chain management, manufacturing, and logistics.

Côté brings over 30 years of industry knowledge in operations and supply chain management to the role, including extensive experience in the Quebec market among many other international sectors. Most recently, he was the vice president of operations at Joseph Ribkoff, managing manufacturing activities across Canada and Europe alongside distribution initiatives in over 64 countries worldwide. Prior to that, he worked at Lise Watier from 2009-2016.

Gillian Meek, chief executive of Kamik, said: “Steeve is a proven leader with considerable success scaling operations, and I am confident his leadership and vision will help us continue to evolve Kamik into the future.

“Not only does Steeve bring a diverse range of experience across industries and management practices, but his years of expertise in international markets will benefit Kamik’s operations and support our accelerated growth objectives.”

Commenting on his new role, Côté added: “I am very excited and proud to join the Kamik family and to contribute to the continued success of this great Canadian brand as the brand approaches their 125th anniversary in 2023.

“Not only do they have an impressive legacy manufacturing footwear right here in Montreal, but their dedication to environmental protection and sustainability is deeply aligned with my personal values.”

Kamik was founded in 1898 and offers versatile footwear and apparel that deliver maximum performance with minimal impact on the environment to keep the whole family warm, dry, and comfortable year-round. Its footwear is available in more than 10,000 outlets in over 40 countries.