Kenneth Cole Productions names Jed Berger as chief executive officer

Kenneth Cole Productions, the American fashion and lifestyle house founded in 1983, has unveiled a new era of leadership and a renewed strategic vision aimed at repositioning itself for its next “40 years of growth”.

In a statement, Kenneth Cole Productions said it was promoting Jed Berger to chief executive officer and president, as they believe he can bring “a visionary and modern approach to brand and business leadership,” as it transitions to a new leadership team to “carry the torch forward” for the brand “with a renewed commitment to the collision of commerce, culture, and cause”.

Kenneth Cole, who remains as executive chairman and chief creative officer of both Kenneth Cole Productions and the Mental Health Coalition, said: “I am proud to announce the evolution of our organisation, one that is built to meet the changing forces the world continues to offer. Innovation, in both product and purpose, has never been more important.

“I am confident that this next chapter will honour our roots while empowering this new team to evolve the brand and the business in bold, meaningful ways.”

Kenneth Cole announces leadership evolution to “power the next 40 Years”

Emily Cole as executive vice president, chief product officer, creative director of Kenneth Cole Production Credits: Kenneth Cole Production

Alongside the elevation of Berger, Kenneth Cole Productions also named Emily Cole as executive vice president, chief product officer, creative director to lead the company’s product design, styling and strategy across all Kenneth Cole labels, including Kenneth Cole New York, Reaction Kenneth Cole, Unlisted by Kenneth Cole, and Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole, the company’s footwear, clothing, and accessories brand.

The company added that Cole, who is the daughter of the brand’s eponymous founder and chairman, will define Kenneth Cole Production’s pricing architecture and build long-term product roadmaps, and will work alongside Kenneth Cole to ensure that every product decision reinforce the brand’s identity as “a purpose-driven, relevant, and fashion-forward brand,” as well as serving as his creative partner.

In addition, Lauren Montemaro Kahn has joined the company as senior vice president, chief commercial officer, responsible for business development and domestic and international partnerships. While Phillips McCarty has been appointed as president of The Mental Health Coalition and a member of the Kenneth Cole advisory board, reinforcing the company’s commitment to social impact and mental health advocacy.

Rounding out the leadership team are Samantha Cohen, who continues as senior vice president, chief marketing and social impact officer to elevate the brand’s voice and extend its legacy of purpose-driven initiatives; Renada Williams, who remains senior vice president, general counsel and chief people officer, responsible for the company’s people strategy, while providing legal and risk oversight; and David Edelman, who continues as executive vice president, chief financial officer.

The company also announced the retirement of Sharon Seelig, who has been president of the company’s licensing, after more than 30 years with Kenneth Cole Production. “Sharon has been a pillar of this organisation and a trusted force behind so much of what we’ve accomplished,” said Cole.

Berger added: “This is both a moment of gratitude and a moment of great momentum. We are profoundly thankful for Sharon’s legacy; her contribution to the company and to me personally has been extraordinary.

“I am deeply appreciative and energised by the strength of our leadership team: Samantha’s visionary approach to marketing and impact, Renada’s stewardship of our culture and values, David’s disciplined financial leadership, Lauren’s entrepreneurial, growth-driven mindset, and Emily’s remarkable strategic and creative product vision. Just as important, the values these leaders embody are second to none. And finally, we remain profoundly grateful to Kenneth - for the extraordinary heritage he continues to inspire, and for the integrity, authenticity, and purpose with which he leads every day.”