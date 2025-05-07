The French luxury goods group Kering has appointed new chief executive officers for its brands Brioni and Ginori 1735.

Federico Arrigoni is taking over the leadership at the Italian menswear specialist Brioni, while Mehdi Benabadji is becoming the chief executive at the porcelain brand Ginori 1735, Kering announced on Tuesday evening. Both appointments took effect on May 6.

Arrigoni succeeds Benabadji at Brioni, who had led the brand since 2020. The new Brioni chief executive joins from Saint Laurent, where he had been deputy chief executive officer since July 2023. He joined the French fashion house, which also belongs to Kering, in 2015 and took over as head of HR. Before that, he had already been active in this area for brands such as Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana.

In 2020, he took on the role of president for Asia-Pacific at Saint Laurent. A year later, he also took on the role of chief commercial officer, until he took on his previous role in 2023. Arrigoni began his career in 1996 at the French sporting goods retailer Decathlon, where he held various positions in retail with increasing responsibility.

As chief executive officer of Brioni, Arrigoni is expected to further consolidate the house's global positioning and increase its appeal and success. He reports to Francesca Bellettini, deputy chief executive officer of Kering.

“I am convinced that his extensive industry knowledge and strong international experience make him the ideal candidate to lead Brioni into its next phase of development and build on the house's remarkable history and successes,” said Bellettini.

Kering appoints new Brioni chief executive

Arrigoni's predecessor, meanwhile, is moving to Ginori 1735, where he is to drive forward the next expansion phase of the Florentine porcelain brand and further expand its position in the global luxury lifestyle and homeware segment. He will report to Jean-Marc Duplaix, deputy chief executive officer and chief operating officer of Kering.

“Ginori 1735 is a jewel of Italian savoir-faire in the fields of porcelain, tableware and decoration, and I am delighted that Mehdi will be bringing his deep understanding of traditional craftsmanship and his extensive experience in international brand development to the house,” said Duplaix. “I am confident that he will support Ginori 1735 in reaching the next level of its global growth.”

Mehdi Benabadji: Credits: Brioni