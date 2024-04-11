Kering appoints new deputy CEO for Gucci

The Italian luxury goods group Kering has appointed Stefano Cantino to the role of deputy chief executive officer at Gucci.

Cantino will take up his new position on 2 May and will report to Gucci CEO Jean-François Palus, the Italian fashion house announced on Thursday. In this newly created position, Cantino will share responsibility with Palus for defining and implementing the brand strategy.

In a statement, Palus said: "I am delighted that Stefano Cantino is joining us to write the new chapter we are currently writing for the House with determination and a long-term vision.

"His extensive experience in the luxury industry at executive level in various organisations, his broad expertise as well as his strategic thinking and artistic culture make him a great asset to our team. Stefano will work very closely with me and in full alignment with the entire Gucci team to implement our action plans across the organisation."

Cantino brings experience from Louis Vuitton and Prada

Cantino previously worked for French competitor Louis Vuitton, where he was head of communications and image for the past five years. Prior to that, he worked for more than 20 years at the Prada Group, which includes the luxury brand Miu Miu and the shoe retailer Church's in addition to the Italian fashion house of the same name. During this time, he held various roles in the areas of marketing and commercial, and most recently worked as communication and marketing director.

"His extensive experience in strategic functions in prominent companies in the luxury sector is a valuable addition to Jean François' strong leadership and Sabato's creative strength," said Francesca Bellettini, deputy CEO of Kering.