Kim Kardashian's private equity fund appoints former Burberry chief as adviser

The Kim Kardashian co-founded private equity firm Skyy Partners has announced the appointment of Angela Ahrendts as a senior operating advisor.

Ms Ahrendts served as CEO of Burberry from 2006 to 2014 prior to the more recent role of senior vice president at Apple.

Skyy Partners, which describes itself as building a next-generation consumer and media firm, said in statement: “As we continue to expand Skyy Partners and focus on identifying strategic investment opportunities for the firm, it was the perfect time to have Angela join us. Angela’s wealth of leadership experience and deep understanding of building brands and influencing culture makes her a natural fit for the firm.”

Ms Ahrendts was instrumental in Burberry’s digital revolution, investing heavily into the brand's online presence and in-store technology well before other luxury companies caught on. Alongside creative director Christopher Bailey, Burberry’s share price skyrocketed as the company’s revenue doubled during her tenure.

Skyy Partners fund will focus on minority investments in high-growth consumer brands and media companies.