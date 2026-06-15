King Charles names fashion and beauty names in 2026 Birthday Honours List

King Charles III’s Birthday Honours List 2026 celebrates several fashion and beauty names, including Charlotte Tilbury, Sandra Choi, David Emanuel, Kurt Geiger chief executive Neil Charles, Me & Em founder Clare Hornby, and Clothsurgeon co-founders.

This year’s list was published on June 12, ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony, which took place on June 13, and awarded the Officer of the Order of the British Empire, better known as OBEs, to several high-profile fashion executives, including Me+Em founder and chief executive Clare Hornby, who was recognised for her services to the fashion industry. The move follows the brand being granted a Royal Warrant by Her Majesty The Queen earlier this year.

Hornby said via the Me+Em Instagram page: “I am incredibly humbled and grateful to be honoured. I feel very fortunate to be able to represent British fashion to a global audience.”

Me+Em London store. Credits: Me+Em.

The honours also awarded Kurt Geiger's chief executive, Neil Clifford, with an OBE in recognition of his services to fashion. Clifford returned to the footwear and accessories brand Kurt Geiger in 2003 and has significantly expanded the British retailer into a global brand.

Other OBEs were granted to Jimmy Choo’s creative director, Sandra Choi, for her services to fashion, and Sophie Ross, founder and creative director of childrenswear and accessories brand Trotters, for her services to business and the retail industry.

Interior of Kurt Geiger's debut store in Aventura Mall, Miami Credits: Kurt Geiger

Charlotte Tilbury awarded a CBE in King Charles's Birthday Honours List 2026

There was also a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for beauty entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury, founder, president, chairman and chief creative officer of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, which is part of the Spanish fashion and beauty group Puig, for her services to the beauty and cosmetics industry.

Tilbury, who launched her beauty brand in 2013, has been at the centre of revolutionising the beauty industry and driving economic growth of the UK beauty sector, producing make-up, skincare and fragrances underpinned by her career as a celebrity make-up artist. Her CBE follows her being awarded an MBE in 2018.

Commenting on the honour, Tilbury said in a statement: “I am deeply honoured to receive a CBE in the King’s Birthday Honours. Just over a decade ago, I had a vision to build the biggest British beauty brand and take it to the world, empowering everyone, everywhere to feel confident and unlock their potential. Today, Charlotte Tilbury is a multibillion-pound British business, and I am proud that it has helped establish our beauty industry as one of the UK’s most dynamic and influential business sectors.

“I would like to thank my incredible dream team - this moment belongs to them and our wonderful community, the extraordinary artists, creators and partners I have brought together, and the millions of customers around the world who are part of the Charlotte Tilbury story. They are the true magic behind everything we do.

“I am more driven than ever to keep pushing boundaries and shaping the future of beauty."

King Charles Birthday Honours List 2026

Clothsurgeon at Savile Row, LFW June. Credits: BFC (Eeva Rinne)

There were also several Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBEs) awarded to fashion industry names, including the co-founders of luxury British menswear brand Clothsurgeon, Parvinder Kaur Matharu and Ravinder Singh Matharu, who serves as creative director, who were both recognised for services to men’s fashion and tailoring.

On LinkedIn, Ravinder Singh Matharu said: “I’m truly grateful to receive such recognition for over 16 years of trying to realise my unique vision, through relentless work and resilience.

“So proud of the amazing work Parv and I have done and got through. So much work that people have not seen or known that was us! I’m grateful to do something I love and chase that obsessive pursuit for perfection.

“Thank you to all the incredible people and brands that we have worked with and have supported us along the way. I’m now the first British South Asian Male to be honoured with an MBE in Fashion.”

While British fashion designer Faye Toogood was awarded an MBE for services to design and fashion, as was photographer Barbara Chandler, who founded Green Grads, an innovative platform for new UK designers, for her services to the design industry.

There was also an MBE for Welsh fashion courtier David Emanuel, who co-designed Princess Diana’s wedding dress in 1981, who was recognised for charitable services as he is an ambassador and fundraiser for Macmillan cancer charity.