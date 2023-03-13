KMI Brands names Lisa Stone as chief growth officer

KMI Brands, the beauty manufacturer of Noughty Hair & Body Care, Plantopia and licensed distributor of Ted Baker fragrance and toiletries, has promoted Lisa Stone from commercial director to chief growth officer.

Stone, who has been with the company for more than 23 years, will be responsible for driving business growth and revenue generation in her new role by spearheading the integration of multi-channel marketing activities across all channels supporting even greater customer value and retention.

In addition, Stone will “explore and drive better business innovation both internally and externally to support long term growth,” added KMI Brands in a statement.

Commenting on her new role, Stone said: “I am really excited to take on this leadership role of chief growth officer. At a leadership level overseeing brand, marketing and commercial strategies, it’s a first for KMI.

“My goal is to continue to embed thriving collaborations between these departments and our brands ensuring our partners and customers are continually delighted. I am so lucky to already have a very strong and collaborative team in place across all departments which will enable us to achieve our vision.”

Rachel Parsonage, chief executive of KMI Brands, added: “Despite the current landscape of rising costs, longer supply chains and changes in consumer spending, Lisa takes the reigns in this new role at KMI to bring about a greater focus for driving customer satisfaction through our retailers, distributors, and DTC channels.

“For a business like ours, it’s about keeping agile to an ever-changing landscape and Lisa will bring great strength in this area. There is no doubt our team is KMI’s greatest asset and weathering the next few years will also demand the best environment to embed learning, development, and wellbeing, which Lisa has a natural passion for.”