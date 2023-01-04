L'Oréal France appoints new CEO

Beauty conglomerate L’Oréal has appointed a new managing director for its France operations; former general manager L’Oréal consumer division France Céline Brucker has been promoted to general manager L’Oréal France, which includes brands such as L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York and others.

She started her position as of 1st January 2023 and took over from Hervé Navellou, who held the position since September 2015, and who is promoted to president of L'Oréal France. Myriam Bekkar-Schneider, who has been the director of L'Oréal Luxe France since 2020, will take over her position as managing director of the consumer division.

“Immense pride and recognition at the beginning of 2023 marked by my appointment as managing director of L'Oréal France, following Hervé Navellou,” said Brucker on LinkedIn who held her previous position at L’Oréal for more than six years.

L’Oréal veteran Céline Brucker appointed managing director L’Oréal France

“I would like to thank all those who have supported me up to now, in particular Alexis Perakis-Valat and JC Letellier, the formidable management committee and all the teams of L'Oréal Retail France, whose management I am leaving after six years of profound transformation, with emotion and confidence in the succession that Myriam Bekkar-schneider will ensure, and I congratulate her on her appointment,” added Brucker.

Before L’Oréal, Brucker had a short, four-months stint as senior advisor for the Boston Consulting Group, following almost three years in Chanel’s fragrance and beauty division.

Before Chanel, Brucker spent already 15 years at L’Oréal, first as brand manager color cosmetics for L’Oréal Paris at L’Oréal USA from 1997 to 1998, then in several positions at L’Oréal USA for seven and a half years, last as vice president marketing haircolor.

From 2006 to 2009, Brucker was responsible for Garnier in Europe as marketing director and after a short stint as national key account manager for Carrefour in France, Brucker worked from December 2009 to June 2013 as general manager for L’Oréal Paris.

In her current position, the L’Oréal veteran plans to “now take up the challenges that lie ahead, with the desire to bring to each of our consumers the beauty that moves the world forward”, according to her LinkedIn post.

In 2022, L’Oréal launched the ‘BOLD Female Founders’ investment fund to support start-ups founded by female entrepreneurs, backed by 25 million euros. The company also acquired American skincare brand Skinbetter Science and announced tech innovations to transform the hair colouration experience both at home for consumers and in hair salons for professionals exactly a year ago.