La Prairie names new chief executive

Prestige beauty and skincare brand La Prairie, owned by Beiersdorf, has appointed Estelle Létang as its new chief executive officer, effective April 1.

Létang, who has more than 21 years’ experience at The Estée Lauder Companies, working on brands including Darphin, La Mer & Jo Malone London, will be responsible for driving La Prairie’s strategic direction and long-term vision.

In addition, Létang will oversee the day-to-day management of the company’s business operations, commercial priorities and infrastructure, including all corporate functions, the international affiliates and the distributor markets globally.

She will report directly to Patrick Rasquinet, a member of the executive board at Beiersdorf, and be based in La Prairie’s headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

Commenting on the appointment Patrick Rasquinet, said in a statement: “With an impressive proven track record in the beauty and cosmetics industry - across fragrance, make-up and skincare - Estelle brings a wealth of knowledge and hands-on expertise to La Prairie.

“We are happy to have found someone so accomplished to lead our beautiful brand and to inspire our passionate people in the next stage of the La Prairie journey.”

Létang added: “Within the world of beauty, La Prairie stands out as the pinnacle of luxury and excellence. I am sincerely delighted to be joining such an iconic and prestigious brand. The opportunities lying ahead for La Prairie are vast. I am excited to lead the transformation and to work closely with the talented teams to build the future of La Prairie together.”