Lacoste names new CEO for Central and Northern Europe region

Sport and fashion brand Lacoste has appointed Christoph Weller as the chief executive for the Central and Northern Europe region.

Weller succeeds Dr. Marcus Meyer and will be responsible for Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland and will become part of the Lacoste EMEA management team.

He joins Lacoste from Geox Germany, where he has held various positions since 2015, including as managing director for the DACH region for the past two years.

Prior to that, Weller was a strategic account manager for the Nike subsidiary Converse and spent several years at Adidas AG, specialising in footwear.