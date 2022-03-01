Lacoste names Venus Williams as new global ambassador

Tennis star and founder of lifestyle brand EleVen, Venus Williams has been named the new global ambassador for Lacoste.

In a statement, Lacoste said that Williams “embodies all the ambitions of the new fashion-sport silhouette created by Louise Trotter,” and will showcase the brand's new vision offering versatile clothing to cater to women’s contemporary lives.

Commenting on the new vision, Lacoste artistic director Louise Trotter said: “Lacoste celebrates its new silhouette, at the crossroads of fashion and sport. It blends technical materials, key details, and bright colours. This look draws its inspiration from the roots of our history: on-point pieces inspired by the movement of the body, just as René Lacoste intended."

Williams added: "I am a long-time fan of Lacoste and have always been inspired by the brand’s innovative style, beyond its tennis roots. Louise Trotter is such a visionary and the work she has done as creative director of the House is forward-thinking, inspired and constantly evolving. I am thrilled to be working alongside her as the face of Lacoste’s new silhouette.”

The tennis star will be the face of Lacoste’s new fashion-sport silhouette, launching with a unisex collection featuring trench coats, bras, dresses, shirts, and accessories.

As well as being the brand’s new face, Williams will also support the Lacoste Foundation, which has been working internationally to promote equal opportunities since 2006.