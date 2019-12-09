Lands’ End appoints managing director, Europe

Casual clothing, accessories and footwear brand Lands’ End has named Constanze Freienstein as its new managing director, Europe, as it looks to strengthen its European leadership team.

In her new role, Freienstein will oversee Lands’ End’s European business, including developing and executing strategies designed to expand and strengthen its customer base.

Freienstein has more than 20 years of experience leading and advising successful multi-channel retail and lifestyle businesses across Europe, served most recently, as the customer and marketing director for Hudson’s Bay Company’s European business.

Prior to that, she held key leadership roles at various European and American companies, including Dilger Sommelier Selection, McArthurglen Group, Metro AG and A.T. Kearney.

“With decades of success in the retail space and extensive knowledge of the European market, Constanze is an excellent fit to lead our European business,” said Angie Rieger, senior vice president of international, Lands’ End in a statement. “We look forward to leveraging her skills and experience to grow Lands’ End’s presence in this market.”