Lanvin names new PR director

Lanvin has named Ryan Petz their new director of public relations. Previously, Petz was an associate director at PR Consulting. Petz will work alongside Lanvin's U.S. PR coordinator Julie Deng.

Petz began his new role this week at Lanvin's New York headquarters. He will be reporting to Paolo Montorio-Archer, Lanvin's vice president and commercial director.

Lanvin has been hard at work attempting to turnaround the brand ever since the departure of their acclaimed artistic director, Alber Elbaz. The company recently hired a new creative director, Bruno Sialelli, whose first collection was met with positive reviews. Lanvin is still working on positioning itself to compete in a very saturated fashion market, but a good public relations push will help with getting them back into the minds of consumers.