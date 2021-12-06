Lanvin poaches executive from Theory

Lanvin has poached retail executive Siddharta Shukla from Theory to be their new deputy general manager. Shukla steps into his new position today. Shukla was formerly Theory’s chief brand officer. The news was broken by WWD.

Shukla spent eight years at Theory climbing the ranks from chief marketing officer, ultimately concluding there as chief brand officer. Prior to Theory, he was vice president of marketing and communications at Reed Krakoff. He began his career in publication relations working for a variety of brands ranging from Gucci to Yves Saint Laurent.

At Lanvin, Shukla will be responsible for Lanvin’s global business development, product strategy, and brand positioning initiatives. He will report directly to Lanvin and Lanvin Group chairwoman Joanna Cheng. He succeeds Arnaud Bauzin who spent 15 months in the role.

Lanvin is currently focused on expansion in Asia where they are finding success with their handbags and accessories. While Lanvin hasn’t released hard sales figures, they have said they will be ending 2021 with revenues above 2019 levels.